ValuEngine Upgrades Sothebys (BID) to “Buy”

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded Sothebys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded Sothebys from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sothebys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of BID opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Sothebys has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.70 million. Sothebys had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sothebys will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jr. Thomas S. Smith acquired 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.96 per share, for a total transaction of $624,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 119,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,903,936. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BID. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sothebys during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sothebys during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Sothebys during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Sothebys during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Sothebys during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000.

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

