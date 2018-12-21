VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOTI) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 1.057 per share on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.98.

MOTI opened at $28.24 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $36.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/vaneck-vectors-morningstar-international-moat-etf-moti-plans-annual-dividend-of-1-06.html.

See Also: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.