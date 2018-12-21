Vanguard Group Inc Acquires 312,396 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,578,944 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 312,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 2.61% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $1,085,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

NYSE:CM opened at $76.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $76.40 and a twelve month high of $100.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The bank reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.65%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

