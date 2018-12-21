Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 750,709 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,359,397 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 750,709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.33% of Comcast worth $12,052,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 133,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 49,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 19,896 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 190,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 35,444 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Co LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $163.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,909 shares of company stock worth $759,602. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

