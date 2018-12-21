Vanguard Group Inc Grows Holdings in AES Corp (AES)

Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,854,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 12.36% of AES worth $1,145,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AES during the third quarter worth about $100,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AES by 503.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE AES opened at $14.69 on Friday. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. AES had a positive return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

