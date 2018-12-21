Vanguard Group Inc Has $1.16 Billion Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,160,617 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 531,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 6.11% of American Airlines Group worth $1,163,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,231 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,366 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,843 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 61,176 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

In other American Airlines Group news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 25,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $836,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,592.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin acquired 15,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.69 per share, with a total value of $535,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,390.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $59.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 568.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/vanguard-group-inc-has-1-16-billion-stake-in-american-airlines-group-inc-aal.html.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.