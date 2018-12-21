Vanguard Group Inc Has $1.24 Billion Stake in EQT Co. (EQT)

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,073,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 11.03% of EQT worth $1,241,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at $441,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EQT by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,063,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,861,000 after buying an additional 64,442 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in EQT by 9.6% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 6.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 945,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,190,000 after buying an additional 57,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.92. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

In related news, EVP Erin R. Centofanti purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $539,728.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 94,269 shares of company stock worth $2,311,332. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 target price on EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

