Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3089 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.80. The company had a trading volume of 398,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,622. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.44 and a one year high of $143.97.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
