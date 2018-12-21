Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.7209 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,604,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,084. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $151.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

