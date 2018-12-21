Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,027,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,066 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $508,350,000. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 642.7% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,661,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,364 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $209,510,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $149,650,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $126.17 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $151.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/vanguard-total-stock-market-etf-vti-shares-sold-by-franklin-resources-inc.html.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.