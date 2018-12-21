Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Position Reduced by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 560,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,723,000 after buying an additional 55,439 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 770,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,283,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAR stock opened at $110.45 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $130.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 862 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $90,734.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,008.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total transaction of $52,075.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $709,999. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VAR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.56.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

