Vault Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (VLTC)

Vault Coin (CURRENCY:VLTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Vault Coin has a market cap of $1,315.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Vault Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vault Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vault Coin has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vault Coin alerts:

Aston (ATX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00018351 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000057 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Vault Coin Profile

Vault Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Vault Coin’s total supply is 530,385,540 coins and its circulating supply is 30,385,540 coins. Vault Coin’s official website is vltcoin.org. Vault Coin’s official Twitter account is @vaultcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vault Coin

Vault Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vault Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vault Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vault Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vault Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vault Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.