Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.55.

VNTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Venator Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $32.00 target price on Venator Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Venator Materials from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

In related news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $135,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Venator Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the third quarter worth $171,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter worth $471,000. 41.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNTR traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 865,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,104. The firm has a market cap of $405.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.51. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.99 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

