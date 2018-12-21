Vericel Corp (VCEL) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 98.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,296,652 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,551,000 after acquiring an additional 279,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 18.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,363,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,441,000 after purchasing an additional 363,705 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 7.3% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,217,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 28.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 174,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 27.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 720,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 154,068 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vericel to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Vericel from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.26 million, a PE ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.96. Vericel Corp has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $18.87.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.14 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. Vericel’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vericel Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dominick Colangelo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,126,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $150,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $150,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,125 shares of company stock worth $2,737,781. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

