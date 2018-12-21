VeriCoin (VRC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $52,775.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00001953 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Poloniex. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $52,775.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006745 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00022184 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00233585 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00014780 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000049 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000860 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 31,407,768 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Livecoin, Poloniex and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

