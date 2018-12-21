Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.18.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Verisk Analytics to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

VRSK stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $90.60 and a 52 week high of $125.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $332,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,066.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,807 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $2,272,825.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,192 shares of company stock valued at $34,197,354 over the last quarter. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 458.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

