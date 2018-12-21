Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) Receives $34.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

VBTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Veritex in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stephens set a $39.00 price target on shares of Veritex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

Shares of VBTX stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 561,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,921. The company has a market capitalization of $505.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Veritex has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $33.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. Veritex had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $96,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,838.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth $109,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth $112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth $151,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 43.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter worth $246,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

