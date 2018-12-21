Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.06% of Meritor worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,796,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,944,000 after buying an additional 551,936 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the third quarter worth $10,325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 131.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after buying an additional 334,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 85.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 589,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after buying an additional 271,915 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 142.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 450,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after buying an additional 265,263 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.48. Meritor Inc has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $29.54.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meritor Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

MTOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meritor in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

In related news, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 30,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $483,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 242,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $3,894,693.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,133 shares of company stock worth $5,355,182 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Trailer; and Aftermarket & Industrial.

