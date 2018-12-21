Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Schneider National Inc (SNDR)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the second quarter worth $135,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Schneider National during the second quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Schneider National from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other Schneider National news, Director James L. Welch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,408.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen L. Bruffett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $448,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNDR opened at $18.33 on Friday. Schneider National Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Schneider National had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

