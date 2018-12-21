Vermilion Energy (VET) Shares Up 6.8% After Dividend Announcement

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $21.40. 810,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 223,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1723 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 411.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VET. Raymond James raised shares of Vermilion Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $389.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 5,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

