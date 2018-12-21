Versum Materials Inc (VSM) Stake Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Versum Materials worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Versum Materials by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,009,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,872,000 after purchasing an additional 120,849 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Versum Materials by 53.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,310,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 454,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Versum Materials by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after acquiring an additional 74,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Versum Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Versum Materials by 60.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 225,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

VSM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Versum Materials from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Loop Capital set a $42.00 target price on shares of Versum Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Versum Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Shares of NYSE:VSM opened at $25.91 on Friday. Versum Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $350.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.43 million. Versum Materials had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 185.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This is an increase from Versum Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Versum Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

In other Versum Materials news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $84,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,749.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Riordan purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.03 per share, with a total value of $174,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,745.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $989,765 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Versum Materials Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

