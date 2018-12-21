Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $200.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.33.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $161.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $144.07 and a 1 year high of $194.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 22.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $150,894.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total transaction of $475,845.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,346 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,953 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,935,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,842,436,000 after acquiring an additional 625,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,775,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,618,743,000 after acquiring an additional 213,550 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,071,478 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,483,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,071 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,202,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,195,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,089,117 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,136,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

