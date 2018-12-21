Viberate (VIB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $942,973.00

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Viberate token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000608 BTC on exchanges including Coinbe, Binance, IDEX and Upbit. Over the last week, Viberate has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. Viberate has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $942,973.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.40 or 0.02699997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00140474 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00175406 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025023 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025004 BTC.

Viberate Token Profile

Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,999,797 tokens. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @Viberate_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viberate

Viberate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, IDEX, Bancor Network, Binance, OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

