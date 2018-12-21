VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 171.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,616 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.50% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 59,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after buying an additional 544,205 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 120,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 77,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 29,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CFO opened at $43.17 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $52.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1246 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

