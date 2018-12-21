Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,436 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,947,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,196,000 after purchasing an additional 323,298 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,983,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,309,000 after acquiring an additional 280,616 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,725,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,648,000 after acquiring an additional 171,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,488,000 after acquiring an additional 58,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 38.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,151,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,288,000 after acquiring an additional 321,596 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $1,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 537,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,833,816.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $55,003.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,329 over the last three months. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ARE opened at $117.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $131.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.42 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust (REIT) uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $19.1 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.2 million square feet (SF) as of September 30, 2018.

