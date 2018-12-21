Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $975,000 Position in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 789,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,879,000 after acquiring an additional 309,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 295,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,439,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Collins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Shares of COL opened at $141.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.04 and a 52-week high of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

