Vinci (DG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vinci (EPA: DG) recently:

12/13/2018 – Vinci had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a price target on the stock.

12/12/2018 – Vinci was given a new €93.00 ($108.14) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2018 – Vinci was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2018 – Vinci was given a new €103.70 ($120.58) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/23/2018 – Vinci was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2018 – Vinci was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2018 – Vinci was given a new €93.50 ($108.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Vinci was given a new €103.00 ($119.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Vinci was given a new €94.00 ($109.30) price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2018 – Vinci was given a new €106.00 ($123.26) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Vinci was given a new €99.00 ($115.12) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Vinci was given a new €103.00 ($119.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Vinci was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Vinci was given a new €104.00 ($120.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Vinci was given a new €93.50 ($108.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vinci SA has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($103.26).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates motorway concession with a network of 4,422 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

