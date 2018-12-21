Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in At Home Group Inc (HOME)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,141,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in At Home Group by 21,066.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,222,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,074,000 after buying an additional 2,211,925 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in At Home Group by 69.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in At Home Group by 50.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,053,000 after buying an additional 876,101 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 495,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

HOME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. TheStreet cut shares of At Home Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on shares of At Home Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

HOME opened at $17.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. At Home Group Inc has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $40.97.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $267.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.38 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $101,258.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip L. Francis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,876 shares of company stock worth $595,345 over the last three months. 7.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

