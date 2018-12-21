Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 9,609 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (SMDD)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 12.54% of ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMDD opened at $14.16 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

About ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 ETF is an exchange traded fund, which seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The ETF seeks a return of -300% of the return of an index (target) for a single day. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance.

