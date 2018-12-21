Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF (VGFO) to Issue $0.30 Special Dividend

Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VGFO) announced a special dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2971 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VGFO opened at $22.24 on Friday. Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $27.82.
