Visa Inc (V) Position Lifted by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,752 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $1,773,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $11,171,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $1,457,000. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $462,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $128.76 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $111.02 and a 12-month high of $151.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.09.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $325,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,395 shares of company stock worth $16,697,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

