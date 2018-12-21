Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTGN. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Vistagen Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 157,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,497. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -1.58.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts predict that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 77,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 42.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 257,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 77,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 22.0% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,673,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 302,026 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

