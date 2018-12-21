VMware, Inc. (VMW) Director Sells $5,600,000.00 in Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Director Michael W. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VMW stock opened at $153.07 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.46 and a 12 month high of $169.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.42. VMware had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of VMware to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. Cognios Capital LLC increased its stake in VMware by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,324 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in VMware by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,169 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in VMware by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,794 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

