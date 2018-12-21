Vocera Communications (VCRA) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

VCRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an overweight rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vocera Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.27 and a beta of 0.17.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $47.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $338,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $135,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,756.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,429 shares of company stock worth $2,863,976. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

