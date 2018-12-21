Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $72.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $74.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.92. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $542.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.62 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Joseph Macnow sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,628,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,339,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,751,000 after purchasing an additional 69,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,339,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,751,000 after buying an additional 69,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,878,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,153,000 after buying an additional 231,754 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,433,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,647,000 after buying an additional 2,838,504 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,633,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,665,000 after buying an additional 37,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

