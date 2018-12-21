Vuzix Corp (VUZI) Insider Paul J. Travers Acquires 3,700 Shares

Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) insider Paul J. Travers acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $19,462.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VUZI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.97. 5,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.02. Vuzix Corp has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 287.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vuzix Corp will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VUZI shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vuzix by 458.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,580,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vuzix by 462.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 209,786 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at $670,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vuzix by 40.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 328,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/vuzix-corp-vuzi-insider-paul-j-travers-acquires-3700-shares.html.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. Its wearable display products include augmented reality (AR) smart glasses for various enterprise and commercial users and applications; and video viewing glasses for on-the-go users as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.