Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Position Raised by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,232 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.12% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $80,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71,970.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,640,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $848,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,789,390 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,369,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,524 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,089,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,318,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,213 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,183,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479,681 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,545,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $841,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $4,096,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,356.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $955,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,756 shares of company stock worth $5,824,194 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.11.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

