Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Price Down 5%

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) shares were down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $68.46 and last traded at $69.61. Approximately 12,553,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,344,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 29.24%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $4,096,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,356.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly R. Scardino sold 11,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $955,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,756 shares of company stock worth $5,824,194. 15.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $104,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 204.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.5% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,150.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

