Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wolfe Research

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)‘s stock had its “peer perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wolfe Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $4,096,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 7,050 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $555,610.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,194. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 204.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.5% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,150.3% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

