Walmart (WMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm currently has $103.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Walmart’s shares have rallied in the past six months, due to its focus on strengthening e-commerce and store operations. These factors helped the company retain its sturdy comps trend in third-quarter fiscal 2019, wherein top and bottom lines improved year over year and the latter marked its third consecutive beat. Notably, U.S. comps rose for the 17th straight time. Further, e-commerce sales surged, courtesy of strong Walmart.com and online grocery performances. These factors encouraged management to raise view. Walmart is also making efforts to improve its International unit by shifting focus to profitable countries. However, the company’s investment in Flipkart is expected to dent the bottom line. Further, transportation costs and a compelling pricing strategy have been hurting Walmart’s gross margin for a while. Nonetheless, the Flipkart deal bodes well for the long term and should help the company stand firm against Amazon.”

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $101.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Morningstar set a $96.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.18.

WMT stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.06. 634,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,152,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.32. Walmart has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $124.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%. Analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 781,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $74,314,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,992,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,889,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,456,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,856,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.