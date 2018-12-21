Warrior Gold (WAR) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Warrior Gold Inc (CVE:WAR) rose 22.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 351,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 97,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

About Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR)

Warrior Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the Americas. The company explores for precious metal properties. Its flagship project is the Goodfish Kirana property, which comprises 66 claims totaling 184 units and 28 patented claims covering an area of 3,418 hectares located in north of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

