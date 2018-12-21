Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $22.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.31.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 94.17% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 34,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $935,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 68,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

