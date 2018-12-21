Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stake Lessened by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,820,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147,574 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $435,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 407.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,935,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,634,000 after buying an additional 3,159,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 87.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,893,000 after buying an additional 1,851,169 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 75.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,564,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,737,000 after buying an additional 1,102,457 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,258,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,094,000 after buying an additional 669,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 202.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 933,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,934,000 after buying an additional 624,633 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $765,381.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,824.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.39 and a 1-year high of $95.49.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 27.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

