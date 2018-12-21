Wayfair (W) Given a $87.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 price objective on Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on W. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.00.

W stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,189,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,953. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.81. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total transaction of $3,588,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,014,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total value of $33,888.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,005,325.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,787 shares of company stock worth $30,300,575 in the last 90 days. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 35.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

