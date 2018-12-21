WD-40 (WDFC) and Ener-Core (ENCR) Critical Contrast

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) and Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for WD-40 and Ener-Core, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WD-40 0 2 1 0 2.33 Ener-Core 0 0 0 0 N/A

WD-40 presently has a consensus price target of $136.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.54%. Given WD-40’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WD-40 is more favorable than Ener-Core.

Volatility and Risk

WD-40 has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ener-Core has a beta of -0.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WD-40 and Ener-Core’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WD-40 15.96% 38.51% 15.73% Ener-Core N/A N/A -175.70%

Dividends

WD-40 pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ener-Core does not pay a dividend. WD-40 pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WD-40 has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WD-40 and Ener-Core’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WD-40 $408.52 million 6.03 $65.21 million $4.13 43.07 Ener-Core N/A N/A -$11.16 million N/A N/A

WD-40 has higher revenue and earnings than Ener-Core.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of WD-40 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of WD-40 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Ener-Core shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WD-40 beats Ener-Core on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name. It also provides multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products, as well as other specialty maintenance products under the 3-IN-ONE brand name; and professional spray maintenance products and lubricants for the bike market under the GT85 brand name. In addition, the company offers automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the 2000 Flushes brand name; aerosol carpet stain removers, and a liquid trigger carpet stain and odor eliminators under the Spot Shot brand; room and rug deodorizers under the Carpet Fresh brand name; carpet and household cleaners, and rug and room deodorizers under the 1001 brand; heavy-duty hand cleaner products under the Lava brand name in the United States, as well as under the Solvol brand in Australia; and liquid mildew stain removers and automatic toilet bowl cleaners under the X-14 brand name. It sells its products primarily through mass retail and home center stores, warehouse club stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, sport retailers, independent bike dealers, online retailers, and industrial distributors and suppliers. WD-40 Company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ener-Core Company Profile

Ener-Core, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors in the United States and the Netherlands. Ener-Core, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

