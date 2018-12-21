WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,328 Welltower Inc (WELL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $498,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 24.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 90,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $491,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $850,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $205,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Welltower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $71.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $49.58 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 82.66%.

In related news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 4,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $317,704.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

