WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 1,257 Shares of International Paper Co (IP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,790,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,916,056,000 after buying an additional 201,122 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 10.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,723,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,184,000 after buying an additional 439,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,109,000 after buying an additional 284,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,793,000 after purchasing an additional 555,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,351,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,584,000 after purchasing an additional 484,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Argus cut their price objective on International Paper from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price target on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

IP stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $66.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 13.68%. Analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 57.31%.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $430.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

