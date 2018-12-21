Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,614 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.61% of Natural Resource Partners worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Natural Resource Partners LP has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.26.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.10). Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $95.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Natural Resource Partners LP will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Natural Resource Partners from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/21/wells-fargo-company-mn-grows-holdings-in-natural-resource-partners-lp-nrp.html.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manages, and leases mineral properties in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Coal Royalty and Other; Soda Ash; and Construction Aggregates. It owns interests in coal, trona and soda ash, construction aggregates, and other natural resources.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.