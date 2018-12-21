Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $5.87 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.74% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 57,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE opened at $27.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

