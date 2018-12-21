Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.04 Million Holdings in Cardtronics PLC (CATM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.41% of Cardtronics worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the second quarter valued at $2,560,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the second quarter valued at $1,408,000.

Shares of CATM opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. Cardtronics PLC has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $340.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.30 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardtronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Cardtronics news, insider Dan Antilley sold 5,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Tim Arnoult sold 3,000 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

